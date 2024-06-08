Summer Game Fest: Civilization 7 onthuld, lancering in 2025

Civilization 7 is onthuld! Tijdens Summer Game Fest 2024 heeft 2K Games de game officieel aangekondigd. Deze langverwachte nieuwe titel in de bekroonde strategieserie komt in 2025 uit op zowel pc als consoles.

In de aankondiging van Civilization 7 werd vermeld dat er dit jaar nog een volledige gameplay showcase zal plaatsvinden, waarbij spelers een gedetailleerde blik kunnen werpen op wat de nieuwe game te bieden heeft. De game zal op dezelfde dag beschikbaar zijn op zowel pc als consoles.

De beschrijving van de video geeft wat extra informatie over de game:

“Join us for the full reveal of Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII and its exciting new features and innovations in August 2024. The award-winning strategy game franchise returns with a revolutionary new chapter. Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII empowers you to build the greatest empire the world has ever known! Rule as one of many legendary leaders from throughout history. Establish your civilization, construct cities and architectural wonders to expand your territory, conquer or cooperate with rival civilizations in pursuit of prosperity, and explore the far reaches of the unknown world. Will you build an empire that stands the test of time? Sid Meier’s Civilization® VII is a 4X strategy game developed by the legendary team at Firaxis Games, developers of the Civilization and XCOM franchises.”

In midden mei kondigde 2K Games aan dat het tijdens Summer Game Fest de volgende iteratie van een van hun ‘grootste en meest geliefde’ franchises zou aankondigen. Die belofte hebben ze nu waargemaakt met de onthulling van Civilization 7. De game belooft een zeer grote en diverse game te worden die vooruit zal bouwen op de zeer excellente template die is opgezet in de eerste Civ games.

