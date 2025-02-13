Background

Black Desert Online introduceert flying mount Duskwing

Nieuws 45 Malvin Schuivens 13 februari 2025

duskwing black desert

Wie had ooit gedacht dat we de dag zouden zien dat zelfs Black Desert Online zich zou wagen aan een flying mount? Nou, ik niet. Toch is het zover, want vandaag introduceert Pearl Abyss deze draak. 

Het enige jammere is, dat de Duskwing maar tijdelijk gratis naar de game komt (voor nu). Waar we voorheen alleen gebruik konden maken van paarden en schepen, kunnen we nu dus ook de lucht in. Black Desert Online introduceert dit beest ook pas na 10 jaar te bestaan, wat voor veel fans nu wel als een verrassing zal komen. Er zitten uiteraard wel wat haken en ogen aan deze mount…

Black Desert offers a variety of transportation options, such as horses and ships, to navigate its vast open world with both speed and flair. But now for the first time in Black Desert’s 10 years of live service, Adventurers can now take to the skies as Duskwing the dragon introduces the thrill of aerial travel, offering a new dimension of exploration and verticality to the world.

To take flight, players simply summon their trusty companion, the Black Spirit, and receive the ‘To the Skies, Duskwing’ quest. Completing the quest involves visiting the Duskwing Trainer near Cron Castle, where players will acquire the item ‘Duskwing Calling Horn (14 days).’ Using this item will summon the mount, ready for takeoff. In the future, the mount will be available as a reward for top tiered guilds who have reached the Conquest Lords status.

Je kan hier de officiële post vinden voor de mount. Hier staat in hoe de mount werkt en hoe je de tijdelijke hoorn om hem op te roepen kan verkrijgen. Veel vliegplezier gewenst!

Tagged as:

Share on
Avatar

About the author

Malvin Schuivens

Hi! Ik ben Malvin! Fanatiek gamer en eeuwig kind. MMO's is waar het allemaal begon, maar tegenwoordig gebruik ik mijn rukbunker ook wel voor een lekker potje Rainbow Six Siege of Apex Legends. Buiten de games ben ik altijd in voor een toffe serie of film.

More posts Follow

Be the first to leave a comment

Previous

Next

You may also like

Over intheGame

Binnen de bloeiende omgeving van elektronisch entertainment is intheGame een waardevolle entiteit en een integraal onderdeel van het dynamische ecosysteem van iTGmedia. Sinds zijn oprichting heeft intheGame zich gevestigd als een toonaangevende gemeenschap binnen de wereld van gaming en elektronisch amusement, gedreven door een passie voor het delen van actueel nieuws en boeiende content.

intheGame zoekt jou

Ben jij geïnteresseerd in het versterken van ons team?
 Dan zijn we op zoek naar jou!

Mail ons!

Join de community

Wij delen onze passie graag met jou op zoveel mogelijk manieren. Volg ons op onze kanalen!

Facebook Instagram Youtube Tiktok X-twitter

Copyright 2015 – 2024 © iTGmedia |
Creative direction en ontwikkeling:

Pixel Moods Logo
studio skoivens logo

Hostingbeheer & sponsor:

Logo Iwan

Login to enjoy full advantages

Please login or subscribe to continue.

Go Premium!

Enjoy the full advantage of the premium access.

Stop following

Unfollow Cancel

Cancel subscription

Are you sure you want to cancel your subscription? You will lose your Premium access and stored playlists.

Go back Confirm cancellation