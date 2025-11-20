Eminem komt naar Hitman: World of Assassination

Nieuws 77 Malvin Schuivens 20 november 2025
Aminam, Eminem, Slim Shady, B. Rabbit, noem hem zoals je wilt, maar een ding is zeker: Eminem én Slim Shady komen naar Hitman: World of Assassination en ze vinden elkaar niet zo aardig.
In de ware stijl van Eminem z’n nieuwste album, is het de twee persona tegenover elkaar in Hitman: World of Assassination. Sterker nog, we zien de rapper in allerlei rollen in deze gratis DLC. Dokter, patiënt, performer, het is allemaal mogelijk terwijl jij de gekke versie van Eminem om probeert te leggen. Je kan de gratis update vanaf 1 december spelen. Trailer? Die hebben we:
”The level is packed with psychological, dreamlike twists that mirror Slim Shady’s fractured reality. Set within a medical facility in Hokkaido that has been reconfigured into the chaotic Popsomp Hills Asylum, the mission follows Agent 47 as he infiltrates a surreal environment where doctors, patients, and performers blur into one. Slim Shady has transformed his former operating theatre into a fully equipped broadcasting studio, where he delivers erratic live performances to a captive audience of staff and inmates. Players must track him across several interconnected areas, for example, a recording studio or a bizarre “Group Training Session” where he brainwashes the doctors to participate in his evil scheme of weaponizing music.”
eminem Hitman slim shady Update world of assassination
About the author
Hi! Ik ben Malvin! Fanatiek gamer en eeuwig kind. MMO's is waar het allemaal begon, maar tegenwoordig gebruik ik mijn rukbunker ook wel voor een lekker potje Rainbow Six Siege of Apex Legends. Buiten de games ben ik altijd in voor een toffe serie of film.
