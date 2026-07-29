Wuchang krijgt toch een vervolg

Digital Bros heeft de IP van Wuchang: Fallen Feathers een tijdje terug opgekocht voor een mooie 4.5 miljoen. Een sequel was echter onzeker, maar lijkt er nu toch te komen nadat een groot deel van het oude team onder een nieuwe naam ermee aan de slag gaan.

De nieuwe studio, opgericht door Xia Siyuan, zal Indolphinity gaan heten. Deze studio zal dus aan de slag gaan met een vervolg op Wuchang. Een game die wij best tof vonden hier. Raffi Galantie, de co-founder van Digital Bros vertelt het volgende:

”We strongly believe in WUCHANG as a long-term global franchise, and partnering with Xia Siyuan and Indolphinity is a natural step in building its future. From the outset, our priority has been to safeguard and amplify the original creative vision, while equipping the development team with the resources and publishing expertise needed to succeed worldwide. We are committed to preserving the cultural authenticity of the IP, keeping its creative heart in China while bringing the world of WUCHANG to players across the globe.”

Met het hart in China en Indolphinity aan het roer, zal Wuchang de grootste kans hebben om een daadwerkelijk vervolg te worden en niet een game die compleet anders gaat zijn. Wellicht brengt de samenwerking met Digital Bros ze dan toch nog een betere marketingcampagne. Xia Siyuan heeft daar het volgende over te melden:

”We are delighted to embark once again on a deep collaboration with 505 Games under our new studio banner, Indolphinity. As a homegrown development team made up of Chinese creators, we have always believed that a rich cultural heritage is the essence of our games and their competitive strength. 505 Games’s respect for the creative process and its genuine understanding of developers’ needs are perfectly in tune with our own values, and this shared vision gives us confidence in the long‑term future of the series.

We listen closely to the real voices of players and the community, and we remain firmly devoted to our original creative aspirations and cultural foundations, striving to answer everyone’s long‑standing expectations with more polished quality and a more complete experience. Wuchang’s story is far from over. Together, Indolphinity and 505 Games are set out on a new journey, unfolding an entirely new chapter of WUCHANG’s story that is deeply rooted in the Eastern soil.”