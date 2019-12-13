Bravely Default 2 aangekondigd voor Nintendo Switch

Square Enix en Nintendo kondigen de komst van Bravely Default 2 aan. De game verschijnt volgend jaar exclusief voor Nintendo Switch en Nintendo Switch Lite. Een gloednieuwe wereld, gloednieuwe Heroes of Light en muziek van Revo.

Als je je afvraagt waarom het Bravely Default 2 heet en niet Bravely Third, dan hebben we daar net als jij geen antwoord op. Wél weten we dat de Game Awards dit jaar niet aan het sollen zijn. Playstation 5 games, Een gloednieuwe Xbox en nog veel meer.

The team behind the Bravely series & Octopath Traveler return with #BravelyDefault II, coming exclusively to #NintendoSwitch in 2020! Expect a brand-new world, new Heroes of Light, and music from Revo in this successor to the original Bravely Default. https://t.co/N21DTjz7GO pic.twitter.com/BV3oitqMvB — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 13, 2019

“An original RPG experience is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2020 from the team that brought you the Bravely series and Octopath Traveler, and featuring music from Revo, acclaimed composer of the original Bravely Default soundtrack. A new world, a new story and all-new Heroes of Light await!”

Bravely Default 2 verschijnt in 2020 exclusief voor Nintendo Switch. Er is nog geen exacte releasedatum bekend. Kijk jij er al naar uit?