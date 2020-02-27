China doet Plague Inc in de ban

De game heeft in China jarenlang aan de top gestaan. Maar vandaag brengt de ontwikkelaar slecht nieuws naar de Chinese fans. Tijdens de aankondiging benadrukt de ontwikkelaar nog dat Plague Inc voor scholing geen verkeerde indruk heeft achter gelaten. Het is een bepaalde denkwijze en bewustwording zodra je in de gaten krijgt hoe de game het beste gespeeld kan worden. Ndemic laat weten dat het bedrijf wereldwijd samenwerkt met grote gezondheidsorganisaties om het virus te onderzoeken.

“Plague Inc. is a huge critical and commercial success. Eight years old and with over 130 million players, it’s the #1 strategy/simulation game worldwide and has been the most popular paid game in China for many years. Plague Inc. stands out as an intelligent and sophisticated simulation that encourages players to think and learn more about serious public health issues. We have a huge amount of respect for our Chinese players and are devastated that they are no longer able to access and play Plague Inc.

It’s not clear to us if this removal is linked to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak that China is facing. However, Plague Inc.’s educational importance has been repeatedly recognised by organisations like the CDC and we are currently working with major global health organisations to determine how we can best support their efforts to contain and control COVID-19.”