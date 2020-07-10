Hearthstone patch 17.6 past 10 kaarten aan

Hearthstone krijgt op 14 juli een nieuwe patch, namelijk patch 17.6. In deze patch zullen 10 kaarten aangepast worden. De class Demon Hunter krijgt het meeste te verduren door de nerfs.

Hearthstone kreeg op 7 april een nieuwe expansion genaam Ashes of Outland. Eén week ervoor werd de nieuwe class Demon Hunter gereleased. De class zorgde voor veel problemen in de game en werd lang als overpowered gezien. Door de patches heen heeft de class al meerdere nerfs van kaarten gezien. In de aankomende patch 17.6 wordt de class nog een keer geraakt. Naast Demon Hunter kaarten worden ook nog een aantal andere kaarten aangepast. In totaal worden er aanpassingen gedaan voor 10 kaarten en een groot deel bestaat uit een mana cost increase. Patch 17.6 zal uitkomen op 14 juli.

Patch Notes (Bron):

Dragonqueen Alexstrasza

Old: Battlecry: If your deck has no duplicates, add 2 other random Dragons to your hand. They cost (0). → New: Battlecry: If your deck has no duplicates, add 2 other random Dragons to your hand. They cost (1).

Corsair Cache

Old: Draw a weapon. Give it +1/+1. → New: Draw a weapon. Give it +1 Durability.

Metamorphosis

Old: Swap your Hero Power to “Deal 5 damage.” After 2 uses, swap it back. → New: Swap your Hero Power to “Deal 4 damage.” After 2 uses, swap it back.

Kayn Sunfury

Old: 3 Attack, 5 Health → New: 3 Attack, 4 Health.

Warglaives of Azzinoth

Old: [Cost 5] → New: [Cost 6].

Dragoncaster

Old: [Cost 6] → New: [Cost 7].

Fungal Fortunes

Old: [Cost 2] → New: [Cost 3].

Galakrond, the Nightmare

Old: Battlecry: Draw 1 card. It costs (0). → New: Battlecry: Draw 1 card. It costs (1).

Galakrond, the Apocalypse (Rogue)

Old: Battlecry: Draw 2 cards. It costs (0). → New: Battlecry: Draw 2 cards. They cost (1).

Galakrond, Azeroth’s End (Rogue)