State of Play: Ballad of Antara aangekondigd

Alhoewel we niet veel weten van de game, ziet het er lekker uitdagend uit! Ook de setting en tekenstijl zien er veelbelovend uit. Het ziet eruit alsof je kan wisselen tussen 2 werelden, zo naadloos als de PS5 dat toelaat. De combat ziet er flashy uit, maar lijkt wel op een soulslike. Ballad of Antara heeft dus nog veel mysteries voor ons. beiden studio’s hebben ook niet per direct een track record aan games waar je vanuit kan gaan, dus wij zijn heel benieuwd naar meer over deze titel. Check hier beneden de eerste informatie en de trailer!

About

Ballad of Antara is an upcoming multi-platform dark fantasy ARPG from Infold Games, developed by TipsWorks Studio. Embark on a perilous journey, seek towering divine creatures, reclaim the twisted and lost essences of the world.

Dark Ages

From a distant past, the arrows of time have gone wayward, and the seeds of everything in-between ceased to blossom. The familiar “essences,” taken away by a sudden cloud of Mist, are veiled under the unknown side of the world.

Time of Erosion

Travel through the Para to seek towering, divine creatures. Retrieve those twisted and lost “essences” of the land, and turn them into powers against the Grey Mist.