Take-Two koopt Zynga voor bijna 13 miljard dollar

Zynga is onder andere de uitgever van de gigantische FarmVille game. We kennen ze ook van de meer recentelijke Star Wars Hunter game. Met de overname wordt Take-Two (niet te verwarren met de Game of the Year 2021, It Takes Two) ineens een van de grootste uitgevers op het gebied van mobiele games. Wat dit betekent voor de toekomst is nog niet zeker, alhoewel beide bedrijven melden optimaal gebruik te willen maken van elkaars specialiteiten.

“We are thrilled to announce our transformative transaction with Zynga, which significantly diversifies our business and establishes our leadership position in mobile, the fastest growing segment of the interactive entertainment industry,” verteld Strauss Zelnick, Chairman en CEO van Take-Two. “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises, with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform that has a rich history of innovation and creativity. Zynga also has a highly talented and deeply experienced team, and we look forward to welcoming them into the Take-Two family in the coming months. As we combine our complementary businesses and operate at a much larger scale, we believe that we will deliver significant value to both sets of stockholders, including $100 million of annual cost synergies within the first two years post-closing and at least $500 million of annual Net Bookings opportunities over time.”