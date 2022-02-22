Sony toont de PlayStation VR 2 Headset

Naast een gloednieuw ontwerp verschilt de VR 2 op meerdere fronten ook qua functionaliteiten in vergelijking tot de eerste PlayStation VR headset. Zo zit er dit keer een motortje in de headset om feedback doorheen te sturen. Je hebt dus niet alleen feedback in de controllers, maar ook in je headset op de nieuwe PlayStation VR!

Daarnaast zijn de lenzen van de headset nu in afstand te verstellen. Je hebt dus geen zogenaamde 3D-geprinte spacers meer nodig, voor als je bijvoorbeeld een bril draagt. Het dragen van een bril was namelijk niet altijd even comfortabel met de eerste VR headset van PlayStation.

“When I started to work on the design for the PlayStation VR2 headset, one of the areas I wanted to focus on first was the idea of creating a vent in the headset to let air out, similar to the vents on the PS5 console that allows airflow. Our engineers came up with this idea as a good way to allow ventilation and avoid having the lens fog up while players are immersed in their VR games. I worked on many design concepts to achieve this, and in the final design, you can see there is a little space in between the top and front surface of the scope that contains the integrated ventilation. I am really proud of how this turned out and the positive feedback I have gotten so far. I hope our PlayStation fans will also agree, and I can’t wait for them to try it out.”