God of War 20th Anniversary controller onthuld

Vanaf 3 oktober mag je de gloednieuwe Limited Edition God of War 20th Anniversary Dualsense controller bestellen via PlayStation Direct. De controller komt vervolgens uit op 23 oktober.

Waar iedereen aan het wachten was op een trilogie-collectie voor de twintigste verjaardag van God of War, moeten we het voorlopig doen met een Limited Edition Dualsense controller, bijna volledig in het wit, met het rode teken van Kratos over de rechterkant van de controller.

De Dualsense controller is vanaf 3 oktober te bestellen via PlayStation Direct en kost €84,99. De controller wordt daarna geleverd vanaf 23 oktober. Er is verder nog geen ander nieuws onthuld rondom de verjaardag van Kratos en zijn games in Griekenland en Noorwegen. Santa Monica’s Associate Art Director, Dela Longfish, deelt het volgende nog met ons over de controller:

“In honor of God of War’s 20th anniversary this year, we were thrilled by the opportunity to celebrate this milestone with a new DualSense controller design.

When we were deciding how best to embody the series, we immediately thought the form of the controller lent itself perfectly to Kratos’ omega tattoo. No matter which God of War game you’re playing, the shape of his red ink against the gray of his ash-covered skin is one of the most iconic elements of Kratos’ look across both Greek and Norse sagas. Our team made sure to represent both of these key tones in the color selection for the controller to make every aspect an authentic homage to the design that has defined Kratos for over two decades.

We hope fans enjoy the controller and can’t thank everyone enough for all of the support you’ve shown Santa Monica Studio over the years!”