Blizzard geeft soort van antwoord op Warcraft 3 Reforged kritiek

Blizzard opent het antwoord met een bevestiging dat ze de vele kritiekpunten hebben doorgenomen. Een aantal daarvan worden actief aangepakt. Server issues zijn grotendeels aangepakt. De studio is nog aan het uitvogelen wat er precies mis is met de visuele instellingen in Classic Mode, maar een aantal dingen worden niet aangepakt. De grote downscale van cutscenes bijvoorbeeld. Omdat Blizzard trouw wilt blijven aan de oude ervaring, wordt er niet teveel afgeweken van het origineel.

One of the concerns with Reforged that we’ve seen are the visuals when selecting Classic Mode. We’ve identified the bug causing the colors and shading to look different from the original Warcraft III, and we’re testing a fix that will be incorporated in a larger patch addressing this issue and others. We expect to release that late this week. The patch will also address many other known issues, such as fixing some portrait animations and audio bugs, implementing some UI fixes, and more. Please keep an eye out for the patch notes for a detailed list of all the bug fixes.

“There are some individual concerns we’ve seen that we’re not currently planning to address and we wanted to give the community a heads-up. As of Version 1.30 of the original game, we saw very low usage of tournaments and of the Reign of Chaos ruleset, so we removed both in mid-2019 (in Version 1.31). Eliminating the maintenance for underused elements has helped us streamline our overall support of the game and focus on areas impacting the most players. That said, we do anticipate that players who prefer Reign of Chaos will find custom games with similar rulesets, which we hope will help satisfy that concern.

Related to that, as we talked about last year at BlizzCon, we did not want the in-game cutscenes to steer too far from the original game. We went a little deeper into the thought process behind that at the show, but the main takeaway is that the campaigns tell one of the classic stories in Warcraft history, and we want to preserve the true spirit of Warcraft III and allow players to relive these unforgettable moments as they were (albeit rebuilt with new animations and the higher fidelity art). “