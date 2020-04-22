Fortnite eindelijk te vinden in de Google Play Store

Indien je Fortnite graag wilde spelen op je smartphone moest je deze voorheen via een omweg downloaden. Via Epic Games zelf. De game was niet te vinden in de Google Play Store zoals alle andere apps. Tegenwoordig wordt Fortnite wél aangeboden in de Play Store. De reden hierachter is niet simpelweg dat het eenvoudiger is, maar het ligt iets dieper.

Epic denkt dat Google geïnstalleerde applicaties en software die niet uit de Google Play store afkomstig zijn met opzet markeert als malafide zodat je het liefst geen applicaties en software installeert van derden. Richting Polygon heeft Epic een statement gedaan over de situatie.

“After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization:

Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store.

Because of this, we’ve launched Fortnite for Android on the Google Play Store. We’ll continue to operate the Epic Games App and Fortnite outside of Google Play, too.

We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field.”