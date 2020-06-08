Skater XL 1.0 door omstandigheden uitgesteld.

Skater XL ontwikkelaar Easy Day Studios heeft het volgende aangekondigd. “Mede door dingen die we niet zelf onder controle hebben, verplaatsen we de fysieke en digitale lancering van Skater XL 1.0 op PlayStation 4, Xbox One en pc naar 28 juli.”

De ontwikkelaar vervolgt: “We kondigden in de komende weken ook een nieuwe releasedatum voor de Switch-versie aan. Dank jullie voor jullie geduld terwijl we de game afmaken.”

Skater XL is al wel een tijdje speelbaar via Early Access op Steam.

Lees het volledige bericht hieronder.

ANNOUNCEMENT 🚨 What is up, guys! We just wanted to let you know that 1.0 will be launching on July 28, a few weeks later than the original date. .

Despite our best efforts, and due in part to things out of our control, we will be moving the physical and digital launch of #SkaterXL 1.0 on Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC to July 28th. We will also be announcing a new launch date for Nintendo Switch in the coming weeks. We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to finalize the game. .

Not to worry – between now and July 28th, we will be showing more unreleased content and features that will be available at launch of 1.0, continuing to polish the content and features, and make Skater XL the game that you all deserve at launch. .

We appreciate your understanding and want to thank you for all your support! Here is a first look at Easy Day High School to hold you over