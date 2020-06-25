Xbox’s Phil Spencer over Xbox, PS5 en xCloud

Xbox divisie-hoofd Phil Spencer spreekt tijdens een panel bij Game Lab Live over de Xbox Series X, PS5 onthulling, Project xCloud en veel meer! Wij vatten dit even voor je samen.

Spencer was in ieder geval al blij met hoe, volgens hem, in de komende generatie de speler voorop staat. Hij is onder de indruk van de bevorderingen binnen Xbox en over de technische capaciteiten die de laatste tijd behaald worden binnen Project xCloud. Hij is ervan overtuigd dat de komende generatie zal zorgen voor meer innovativiteit en betere gebruikerservaringen dan ooit tevoren. Hij is tevens erg blij met de first-party lineup en kan niet wachten hier meer over te showcasen.

“We know it’s important. We know that it’s something that our fans want, but I will also say we’re going to create our first-party around the things that we feel we need to do in order to stand-up for Xbox. Some times we get suggestions “where is your X game or where is your Y game” and people look at the other hardware platforms. I don’t think our goal is to replicate what other people have done. It doesn’t help the industry to have people that are doing exactly the same thing with their platforms, services, or content. I’m really proud of the diversity of content that our Xbox Game Studios are creating, genres, and art styles, and platforms, and gameplay, single-player, multiplayer, cooperative work is coming along. I’m just really proud of the diversity that I’m seeing from the Xbox Game Studios organization and I think that’s going to continue and it’s going to be a mainstay for us, that it’s not going to be a certain kind of genre or a certain kind of story, that the teams are really led by their own vision of what they want to build.”

Project xCloud

Spencer is buiten dit alles enthousiast over de ‘lifelike’ graphics die zullen komen, met een performance die niet te evenaren is. Over xCloud heeft hij ook veel te zeggen. In de grote lijnen vooral over de plaatsgevonden previews en de positieve of juist constructieve feedback die hierop volgde. Dit vind hij van streaming in het algemeen:

The nice thing about me playing on my Android phone when I’m sitting in a waiting room somewhere is that I can do it and that I can’t have my console there. It has unique advantages, but I wouldn’t say the unique advantage is fidelity or even responsiveness. There is latency. The speed of light still exists, and electrons actually have to go over the internet. There will be things about cloud streaming that don’t match exactly what you’re doing on PC and consoles, but there are advantages that it has, and I just want to feel that you’re connected to Xbox wherever you decide to play.

PS5 onthulling

Spencer is iemand die altijd positief in beeld is over zijn competitie, waaronder de Playstation 5 van Sony. Ook ziet hij dit als referentiepunt voor zelfreflectie en reflectie tegenover Xbox. Je moet jezelf met iemand of iets kunnen ‘meten’ om te leren van elkaar en te streven naar meer. Ook ziet hij dit als moment om nog even te zeggen dat Xbox meer in petto heeft voor het grote publiek, komende maand!

So, I thought they did a good job. I thought they do what they do very well, and they did that, but when I think the position that we’re in with the games that we’re going to be able to show and how they’re going to show up, and the hardware advantage that we have, I think we’re in a very good position. So I feel good about July, the gameplay that we’re going to be showing there, and the hardware capability. But I will say it’s also nice as a gamer to see both of us out there and competing. The competition leads to better outcomes for both companies and I applaud that.

Ben jij ook benieuwd naar de komende Xbox onthullingen? Laat het ons weten in de reacties hier beneden of op Facebook!