Ghost of Tsushima update voegt nieuwe moeilijkheden toe

De grootste toevoeging aan de Ghost of Tsushima update is de Lethal moeilijkheidsgraad. In Lethal mode zijn de vijanden sterker en meer alert, de kleinste fout zal fataal zijn. Jin zelf zal ook sterker zijn om de gevechten zo realistisch mogelijk te maken.

Naast lethal kunnen spelers ook kiezen voor de Lower Combat Intensity optie. Zoals de naam al zegt zullen de gevechten geen uitdaging meer hebben, zodat zelfs de meest ontspannen speler geen moeite zal hebben en kan genieten van het verhaal. Vijanden zijn zwakker, letten nog minder op en Jin kan oneindig genezen in gevechten.

Als klap op de vuurpijl kan je ook nog de tekstgrootte aanpassen, mocht je daar soms last mee ondervinden.

Lees hieronder de volledige 1.05 patch notes.

Heb je onze review van de game al gelezen? Lees hem hier.

New difficulty level: Lethal

– Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly

– Enemies are more aggressive in combat

– Enemies detect you faster

– Tighter Parry and Dodge windows

Patch 1.05 will also include the following new options in the accessibility menu:

Lower Intensity Combat

Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you.

– Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged.

– Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos.

– Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal

– Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted

Text changes

– Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled

– Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled

– New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green

Patch 1.05 also includes additional bug fixes.