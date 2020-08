Epic Games verklaart de oorlog aan Apple

Apple verwijderd de Fortnite app uit de digitale winkel en plaatst een statement. In het statement meldt Apple dat Epic Games zich niet aan de richtlijnen heeft gehouden. Het toevoegen van de nieuwe betalingswijze hebben ze met opzet gedaan om de richtlijnen te omzeilen die voor alle ontwikkelaars gelden die digitale aankopen aanbieden.

“Today, Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users. As a result their Fortnite app has been removed from the store. Epic enabled a feature in its app which was not reviewed or approved by Apple, and they did so with the express intent of violating the App Store guidelines regarding in-app payments that apply to every developer who sells digital goods or services.

Epic has had apps on the App Store for a decade, and have benefited from the App Store ecosystem – including its tools, testing, and distribution that Apple provides to all developers. Epic agreed to the App Store terms and guidelines freely and we’re glad they’ve built such a successful business on the App Store. The fact that their business interests now lead them to push for a special arrangement does not change the fact that these guidelines create a level playing field for all developers and make the store safe for all users. We will make every effort to work with Epic to resolve these violations so they can return Fortnite to the App Store.”