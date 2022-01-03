From Software ervaarde extra druk door Demon’s Souls Remake

De Demon’s Souls PlayStation 5 Remake zorgde voor veel indrukken en zo ook bij From Software, de ontwikkelaar van de oorspronkelijke PlayStation 3 versie. Miyazaki bekend dat hij de remake nog niet heeft gespeeld op de PlayStation 5, maar wel dat de release voor extra druk zorgde tijdens de ontwikkeling van Elden Ring.
Fans van From Software’s kunstwerken weten dat de grafische kwaliteit van hun games niet op de hoogste prioriteit staat. Alhoewel de games niet lelijk zijn, worden de prioriteiten duidelijk op andere fronten gelegd. Een haarfijne gameplayervaring, gruwelijke setting, game design van de bovenste plank en een waanzinnige art-direction. Enkele quotes uit een recent interview met Edge wijzen er op dat er toch wel extra druk werd uitgeoefend op het grafische team van Elden Ring door de spetterende beelden van Demon’s Souls door Blue Point.
“Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphics-creation staff felt that pressure more than anyone else,” verteld Miyazaki in het maandblad, vertaald door VGC.
“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphical fidelity is not something we put as the top priority. What we ask for on the graphics side depends on the systems and requirements of the game itself, and it takes less priority compared to the other elements of development.”
Hier voegt hij aan toe: “So this is always an area where I feel a little bit apologetic towards my graphics team because I know they work extremely hard. And they’ve worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics-systems team and our programmers have been pushing a lot of new features to create the best-looking games we’ve ever made.”