Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora toont nieuwe gameplay

Avatar is natuurlijk veelal bekend als de grote film die het is geworden. Deel twee is afgelopen jaar nog op het doek verschenen maar komt nu dus ook in spel vorm. Vandaag liet Ubisoft tijdens hun persconferentie nieuwe beelden zien. Bekijk snel de beelden hieronder!

De omschrijving over de game is als volgt:

Watch the World Premiere trailer of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. Set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora, you play as a child of two worlds, born Na’vi but raised by the RDA. Fifteen years later, you are free, but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na’vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA. About Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora: Set after the events of the first Avatar film, you’ll embark on a journey across the Western Frontier, a never-before-seen continent of Pandora, as you join other Na’vi clans to protect Pandora from the formidable forces of the RDA. Created in collaboration with Disney and James Cameron’s production company, Lightstorm Entertainment, you will experience a first-person open-world action-adventure game exclusively developed to maximize the power of new-gen consoles and PC.