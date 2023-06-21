Silent Hope aangekondigd tijdens Nintendo Direct

Silent Hope is een Chibi stijl isometrische action game. Het is een beetje de soort game waar we al jaren weinig van zien, dus dit is meer dan welkom! Check hier beneden de trailer en de beschrijving van Nintendo over de game.

”Explore the Abyss and its ever-changing dungeons as seven unique heroes, each with their own abilities and fighting styles. Return home with your treasures and create new and better equipment to dive deeper on your next run, and level up your heroes to earn new abilities and unlock new classes to tackle the challenging bosses lurking in the depths.”