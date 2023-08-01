Nieuwe games aangekondigd voor Xbox Game Pass

Wanneer jij de console van Microsoft bezit heb je natuurlijk Xbox Game Pass. Een grote bibliotheek aan games welk je kunt spelen zolang jij een abonnement hebt. Er komen ook geregeld nieuwe games naar deze service en er zijn er weer een paar bij gekomen!
Net als met Netflix roteert het aanbod aan games geregeld op Xbox Game Pass en dat betekend ook deze maand weer dat er games bij komen en weg gaan. Laten we eerst eens kijken welke games het platform gaan verlaten:
- Death Stranding (PC)
- Edge of Eternity (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Midnight Fight Express (Cloud, Console, and PC)
- Total War: Warhammer III (PC)
Wanneer je deze games dus nog wilt spelen dan heb je nog even de tijd om dit te doen binnen het abonnement! Mocht je de games willen blijven spelen dan kan jij er ook voor kiezen deze games te halen met 20 procent korting als je lid bent!
Toevoegingen
Natuurlijk moeten deze games ook weer opgevangen worden. Dit gebeurd met de games uit onderstaande afbeelding!
Hieronder staat ook nog eens opgesomd wanneer deze games te spelen gaan zijn op de service in een handig overzicht.
A Short Hike (Cloud, Console, PC) – August 3
Hike, climb, and soar through the peaceful mountainside landscapes of Hawk Peak Provincial Park. Follow the marked trails or explore the backcountry as you make your way to the summit. Along the way, meet other hikers, discover hidden treasures, and take in the world around you.
Broforce Forever (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 8
Broforce is an action-packed side-scrolling run ‘n’ gun ode to freedom, putting you in control of an under-funded, over-powered paramilitary organization dealing exclusively in excessive force. Included is the long-awaited Broforce Forever content, which offers an improved and expanded campaign with new unlocks, along with six new ultra patriotic bros, and four new democracy-spreading challenge levels!
Limbo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 9
Limbo is an award-winning indie adventure, critically acclaimed for its captivating puzzle design and immersive sound and visuals. Its dark, misty spaces and haunting narrative will stay with you forever.
Airborne Kingdom (Cloud, Console, and PC) – August 10
Airborne Kingdom is a stunning airborne city building and management game. Grow your unique town among the clouds and fly it across a wide-open landscape. Explore the skies to restore serenity to the world below!
Everspace 2 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – August 15
Available now on PC and coming soon to Xbox Series X|S and Cloud gaming! Step into the pilot seat in this fast-paced single-player space shooter where brutal challenges stand between you and epic loot. Embark on a sci-fi adventure where massive, handcrafted areas are packed with secrets, puzzles, and perils! Level up, craft, and loot better gear to survive on the edge of space.