Black Desert Online introduceert flying mount Duskwing

Wie had ooit gedacht dat we de dag zouden zien dat zelfs Black Desert Online zich zou wagen aan een flying mount? Nou, ik niet. Toch is het zover, want vandaag introduceert Pearl Abyss deze draak.

Het enige jammere is, dat de Duskwing maar tijdelijk gratis naar de game komt (voor nu). Waar we voorheen alleen gebruik konden maken van paarden en schepen, kunnen we nu dus ook de lucht in. Black Desert Online introduceert dit beest ook pas na 10 jaar te bestaan, wat voor veel fans nu wel als een verrassing zal komen. Er zitten uiteraard wel wat haken en ogen aan deze mount…

Black Desert offers a variety of transportation options, such as horses and ships, to navigate its vast open world with both speed and flair. But now for the first time in Black Desert’s 10 years of live service, Adventurers can now take to the skies as Duskwing the dragon introduces the thrill of aerial travel, offering a new dimension of exploration and verticality to the world.

To take flight, players simply summon their trusty companion, the Black Spirit, and receive the ‘To the Skies, Duskwing’ quest. Completing the quest involves visiting the Duskwing Trainer near Cron Castle, where players will acquire the item ‘Duskwing Calling Horn (14 days).’ Using this item will summon the mount, ready for takeoff. In the future, the mount will be available as a reward for top tiered guilds who have reached the Conquest Lords status.