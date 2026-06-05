Crimson Desert krijgt pinball mini-game

In een nieuwe patch krijgt Crimson Desert weer een hoop nieuwe features. Van huisdieren die nu volwassen kunnen worden en in een mount veranderen tot nieuwe mini-games. Zie hier de Crimson Desert patch notes:
Crimson Desert Patch 1.10.0
Een hoop nieuwe features voor Crimson Desert met de belangrijkste misschien wel de update voor pets zoals de baby wyvern en de nieuwe minigames.
- Improved Re-Blockade.
- Improved the flow before and after blockades by adding the stages “Battle” and “Reconstruct”.
- For major strongholds, players can request “Protection” through the contribution assessor (formerly known as the manager of the contribution shop) in each region to suppress Re-Blockades.
- Liberating strongholds rewards contribution, provisions, trade goods, and other items.
- Added the “Pinball” minigame to the inn near the Delesyian Institute.
- Added the “Marni Token Exchange” where tokens obtained from the Pinball machine can be exchanged for various items.
- Obtainable items: Material Box of Fortune, Abyss Artifact, 2 types of Artifact Chests, a Helm, 13 types of furniture, and 3 types of gear crafting recipes
- Added the “Orb Roll” minigame at the Great Gate of Urdavah.
- Obtainable items: Material Box of Fortune, Abyss Artifact, 2 types of Artifact Chests, golden apple, 3 types of carpets, 3 types of lights
- Added a new mount: “Wyvern”.
- Added a new pet: “Kuku Bird Chick”.
- Kuku Bird Chicks and Baby Wyverns can grow after being fed. After reaching a certain level of growth, they can be registered as special mounts.
- Added new mount equipment, the “Wyvern Saddle”.
- Added new pet equipment, the “Small Kuku Bird Eggshell” and the “Small Wyvern Aviator Hat”.
In Crimson Desert patch 1.10.0 kan de schattige baby wyvern kan, nadat je hem genoeg te eten geeft, eindelijk volwassen worden.
- Improved locked items so that Abyss gear can be removed from them.
- Improved the Large Farming Scythe so that it can used to obtain gatherable items.
- Added a “Carpet” category to the house decoration category.
- Added carpets to the items sold at some dyehouses.
- Added a cat tower to Furlington Farm in the Azerian Estate.
- Improved the animation of feeding certain wild animals while holding them.
- Changed the item description for “Sigil of Valor”.
- Can be equipped on: Dogs, Baby Wyverns
- After the next patch, the Iron Eagle and Phoenix will also be able to equip the Sigil of Valor.
- Added a map to the constellation research journal and improved it so that the location of constallations can be found through it.
- Changed the carry postures for certain pets.
- [Controller] Changed the basic interaction (Y/△) to not operate as a long press when using the “Default” customization preset.
- [Controller] Changed Axiom Force so that its buttons can be customized.
- [Keyboard/Mouse] Fixed an issue where, when customizing secondary keys, the customization setting would not save properly.
- Added a ground attack skill to Blackstar.
- Improved it so that, if you change your element slot or arrow/bullet/small cannonball slot during a boss battle, the changes are kept even after dying and retrying.
- [Damiane] Adjusted the damage of unarmed skills.
- Improved arrows so that normal arrows are used first when Replenishing Arrows run out.
- Changed the category tabs in the Mission Dispatch menu from region-based to mission-based.
- Added knowledge on “Dye Colors” and “Small Tools” in the Journal > Knowledge > Gatherables menu.
- Fixed an issue where some key guide information displayed at the bottom-right would not appear in certain situations.
- Added a level of growth UI to the inventory, allowing you to check the growth levels of pets and horses.
- Improved the Photo Mode UI.
Crimson Desert 1.10.0 fixes:
- Fixed various localization errors and improved localization quality across all languages.
- Fixed an issue where, after winning a Rematch, progress would not be maintained properly and revert to a previous state.
- Fixed an issue where some bosses would damage themselves while attacking.
- Fixed an issue where attack animations would cancel when using Axiom Force or Force Palm while on a mount.
- Fixed an issue where a double jump would sometimes activate even when the controls for Vault were inputted only once.
- Fixed an issue where Vault could not be used as a Counter.
- Fixed an issue where the character’s attack power was not properly reflected when using Kliff’s Nature’s Echo and Damiane’s Reckoning.
- Fixed an issue where Force Current could not be used properly during the “Repair the second pensive statue” mission of the “Jijeong Temple in Chaos” quest.
- Improved homing skills and items so that they no longer target unintended objects.
- Fixed an issue where, if a pet picked up certain items while the inventory was full, the items would disappear without being obtained.
- Fixed an issue where, after placing a Legendary Fish in the pond and loading, additional Legendary Fish appeared in the pond.
- Changed Legendary Fish so that they cannot be used from quick slots.
- Fixed an issue where some knowledge could not be obtained in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where the map could not be closed in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where crashes would occur on the dye menu in certain situations.
- Improved terrain and object placement in passage areas so that wagons can travel more smoothly in some regions.
- Fixed an issue where characters mounted on a mount could not be controlled in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where horses could not be changed at the stable in some save files.
- Fixed an issue where the Contribution UI would sometimes appear upon re-entering the game.
- Fixed an issue where the effect of Focused Force Palm would continuously remain in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where disbanding comrades while mounted on a horse would dismiss the horse as well.
- Fixed an issue where bounty quests would not progress properly in certain situations.
- Fixed an issue where dialogue would overlap during combat with Sir Catfish.
- Added animations for placing live fish into and taking them out of the inventory.
- Changed the release function so that summoned pets can also be released.
- Fixed an issue where bird pets would sometimes lift gimmick elements.
- Improved the appearance of some outfits and characters to look more natural.
- Changed the circus sign lights so that they shine even from a distance.
- Fixed an issue where evade could not be performed while using Examine during the faction quest “Bandits Riding Wolves”.
- Fixed an issue where NPCs related to the quest “Swift Delivery, Safe Borders” would not appear.
- Fixed an issue in the quest “Harvest of Greed” where the wagon disappears upon retrying the quest after the culprit dies.
- Fixed an issue where certain objects would sink abnormally into the terrain.
- Fixed an issue where, if Kliff died while accompanying the player, he could not be summoned again even after sufficient time had passed after being disbanded.
- Fixed an issue where the camera would not follow the locked-on target while in Focus mode.
- Fixed an issue where unnatural effects would appear when the character collided with certain furniture.
- Fixed an issue where the patterns of certain tattoos would not display properly.
- Fixed an issue where notifications for knowledge entries that did not exist in the Knowledge menu would display abnormally.
- Fixed an issue where rain would appear indoors.
- Fixed an issue where rendering was unstable in certain areas when the terrain was wet from rain.
- Improved the visual effect of rain to show the rain making the ground wet appear more clearly.
- Mitigated an issue where the appearance of the previous equipment would briefly appear when changing equipment in shops.
- Fixed an issue where the power core would intermittently fail to operate after moving to the Fleet of Archives Abyss.
- Fixed an issue where the barrier in the ‘Fleet of Archives’ Abyss would become disabled when approached.
- Fixed an issue where some text UI overlapped when buying the Writ of Absolution on a 5K monitor.
- Fixed an issue where two alchemy materials were consumed at a time when using alchemy materials on Hard difficulty.
- Changed the contribution shop and manager of the contribution shop’s name to contribution office and contribution assessor.
- [Keyboard/Mouse] Improved archery/shooting contests so that the character immediately enters aiming mode when the contest begins.
- [Damiane] Improved the sitting animation.
- [Damiane] Added an animation while equipped with the Eastern Witch’s Fan.
- [Damiane] Added a turn and a roll animation while equipped with a musket.
- [Damiane] Fixed an issue where the greatsword’s appearance would appear abnormal after giving up during a Rematch.
- [Damiane] Fixed an issue where the shield’s appearance would remain abnormally after using the Shield Toss ability.
- [Oongka] Improved the effect of the Devastation ability.
Crimson Desert blijft maar nieuwe content krijgen. Onlangs spraken de devs dan ook over een roadmap en DLC. Van ons kreeg Crimson Desert een hoge score.
Hoewel Crimson Desert spelers enkele frustraties hadden met de game lijken de patches deze punten aan te pakken en is het oordeel over Crimson Desert alsmaar positiever.
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