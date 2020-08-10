Sega hoopt meer games naar PC te brengen

In een interview met verschillende investeerders hebben Sega Sammy CEO Haruki Satomi en CFO Kouichi Fukazawa antwoord gegeven op hun toekomst visie. Het succes van Persona 4 Golden op steam was zo een groot succes dat het simpelweg niet meer genegeerd kon worden.

Satomi en Fukazawa zeiden het volgende:

“Persona 4 Golden is a remaster of a previous title released for PlayStation Vita. With its release onto Steam, the game was rated highly by game review sites, and in part due to its cheap price, the game surpassed our expectations in sales by a large margin. In the future, we would like to proactively pursue porting previously released titles onto Steam and other new platforms. Furthermore, regarding new games in the future, we will negotiate with the platform holders and examine different methods of selling each title case-by-case under favorable conditions. As part of this, we hope to take actions such as releasing PC versions from the very start with multi-platform releases in mind.”