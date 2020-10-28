No Man’s Sky krijgt gratis Playstation 5 upgrade

No Man’s Sky spelers op Playstation 4 mogen kosteloos upgraden naar No Man’s Sky voor Playstation 5. Je savegame wordt ook meegenomen naar de volgende generatie, waar de werelden net iets beter uit komen te zien.

No Man’s Sky maakt gretig gebruik van de nieuwe functionaliteiten van de Playstation 5. Verbeterde visuals, audio en meer. Enkele controllerfunctionaliteiten worden ook ingezet. De upgrade van Playstation 4 naar Playstation 5 is gratis, en Playstation VR ondersteuning werkt ook nog steeds op Playstation 5. De SSD komt ook goed te pas want de game laadt afhankelijk van de situatie 5 tot 10 keer sneller.

No Man’s Sky Next Generation