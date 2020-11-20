Komt Sony met een Game Pass voor Playstation?

Game Pass is ongetwijfeld de grootste drive voor Xbox op dit moment. Een vast bedrag per maand en je krijgt toegang tot alle first-party games en geselecteerde games van andere uitgevers en ontwikkelaars. Hoe zit dat met Sony?
In een interview met Russische media beantwoord Jim Ryan, Playstation baas, een aantal interessante vragen. Tass vroeg Jim Ryan hoe hij denkt over de overname van Bethesda door Microsoft. En hoe zit het met The Elder Scrolls en Starfield? Komen die games nog steeds naar Playstation?
That’s a decision that is out of our hands, we’ll wait and see what happens. I look forward to learning about that.
We just take a different approach. Our emphasis has been to focus on really steady, slow, but constant organic growth of our studios, selectively bolstered by acquisitions. We respect the steps taken by our competition, they seem logical and sensible. But we’re equally happy and confident, we’ve got a better launch lineup than we’ve ever had at any of our console launches.
Jim Ryan verteld dat we daar nog even op moeten wachten. Betreft de overname snapt Jim Ryan de aanpak van Microsoft heel goed, alhoewel Sony een heel andere aanpak heeft. Zo beschrijft Jim Ryan dat Playstation de studio’s vanaf klein af aan begeleid en laat groeien waarna ze wel of niet worden opgenomen in het wereldwijde Playstation Studios team.
Game Pass voor Playstation?
Een andere hele interessante vraag uit het interview gaat over Microsoft’s Game Pass. Hoe reageert Sony hier op?
There is actually news to come, but just not today. We have PlayStation Now which is our subscription service, and that is available in a number of markets.
Er is nieuws op komst over een mogelijk antwoord op Xbox Game Pass. Op dit moment heeft Sony de Playstation Now dienst die het dichtst bij Game Pass komt, maar lang niet zo aantrekkelijk is.
Zie jij graag een Game Pass variant op je Playstation?