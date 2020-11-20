Komt Sony met een Game Pass voor Playstation?

In een interview met Russische media beantwoord Jim Ryan, Playstation baas, een aantal interessante vragen. Tass vroeg Jim Ryan hoe hij denkt over de overname van Bethesda door Microsoft. En hoe zit het met The Elder Scrolls en Starfield? Komen die games nog steeds naar Playstation?

That’s a decision that is out of our hands, we’ll wait and see what happens. I look forward to learning about that.

We just take a different approach. Our emphasis has been to focus on really steady, slow, but constant organic growth of our studios, selectively bolstered by acquisitions. We respect the steps taken by our competition, they seem logical and sensible. But we’re equally happy and confident, we’ve got a better launch lineup than we’ve ever had at any of our console launches.