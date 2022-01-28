Ubisoft: “Gamers snappen niet wat NFT’s ze kunnen bieden”

In een interview reageert Ubisoft op de velen reacties die Ubisoft Quartz heeft gekregen van de spelers. Over het algemeen waren deze reacties behoorlijk negatief. Maar Ubisoft ziet het nog maar als het begin van hun NFT dienst. Het is een groeiproces. De acceptatie komt vanzelf wel (als je het ze door de strot duwt). Hier beneden een kleine greep uit het interview:

Well, let’s talk about making sense of it. What do you think is the big positive that gamers are missing about what NFTs like Digits can offer them?

NP: I think gamers don’t get what a digital secondary market can bring to them. For now, because of the current situation and context of NFTs, gamers really believe it’s first destroying the planet, and second just a tool for speculation. But what we [at Ubisoft] are seeing first is the end game. The end game is about giving players the opportunity to resell their items once they’re finished with them or they’re finished playing the game itself.

So, it’s really, for them. It’s really beneficial. But they don’t get it for now.

Also, this is part of a paradigm shift in gaming. Moving from one economic system to another is not easy to handle. There is a lot of habits you need to go against and a lot of your ingrained mindset you have to shift. It takes time. We know that.