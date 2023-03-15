15 maart 2023
Playstation Plus breidt uit met 17 spellen

Playstation Plus uitbreiding voor Maart 2023

Een nieuwe maand betekent nieuwe games voor Playstation Plus. In Maart zal de catalogus uitbreiden met 17 games.

Op 21 Maart zullen er nieuwe titels in het programma komen. Dit betekent dat jij je collectie uit kan breiden mits je een Playstation Plus abonnement hebt.

De klapper van deze maand is de collectie van Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. Dit zijn remasters van Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End en Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Ook zullen andere games zoals Tchia en Rainbow Six: Extraction beschikbaar worden. Niet te vergeten zal Ghostwire: Tokyo ook een verschijning maken in het programma, net zoals deze verschijnt in de Xbox Game Pass vanaf April; ook krijgt de game een grote update.

Natuurlijk zijn er meer spellen die beschikbaar komen, voornamelijk voor Plus Extra en Premium leden. De volledige lijst staat hier beneden:

Plus Extra en Premium

  • Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection
  • Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo
  • Tchia
  • Rainbow Six: Extraction
  • Life is Strange 2
  • Life is Strange: True Colors
  • Rage 2
  • NEO: The World Ends with You
  • Immortal Fenyx Rising
  • Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
  • Untitled Goose Game
  • Final Fantasy Type-O HD
  • Haven

Classics

  • Ride Racer Type 4
  • Ape Escape 2
  • Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

