Playstation Plus breidt uit met 17 spellen

Een nieuwe maand betekent nieuwe games voor Playstation Plus. In Maart zal de catalogus uitbreiden met 17 games.

Op 21 Maart zullen er nieuwe titels in het programma komen. Dit betekent dat jij je collectie uit kan breiden mits je een Playstation Plus abonnement hebt.

Announcing the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for March, which includes: ➕ Tchia

➕ Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

➕ Ghostwire Tokyo

➕ Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

➕ Immortals Fenyx Rising …and many more. The full lineup: https://t.co/cgFSSiPVbV pic.twitter.com/9JyWFFw32o — PlayStation (@PlayStation) March 15, 2023

De klapper van deze maand is de collectie van Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves. Dit zijn remasters van Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End en Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Ook zullen andere games zoals Tchia en Rainbow Six: Extraction beschikbaar worden. Niet te vergeten zal Ghostwire: Tokyo ook een verschijning maken in het programma, net zoals deze verschijnt in de Xbox Game Pass vanaf April; ook krijgt de game een grote update.

Natuurlijk zijn er meer spellen die beschikbaar komen, voornamelijk voor Plus Extra en Premium leden. De volledige lijst staat hier beneden:

Plus Extra en Premium

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Tchia

Rainbow Six: Extraction

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: True Colors

Rage 2

NEO: The World Ends with You

Immortal Fenyx Rising

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

Untitled Goose Game

Final Fantasy Type-O HD

Haven

Classics