Arc Raiders: Riven Tides Patch notes

Met Arc Raiders update 1.26.0 krijgen we een hoop nieuws. Een nieuwe map, nieuwe map conditions en een grote nieuwe Arc enemy: de Arc Turbine.
De recente Arc Raiders update bevat de volgende patch notes:
Riven Tides Patch Notes:
- Riven Tides Map
- Beachcombing Map Condition
-
- New minor Map Condition, exclusive to Riven Tides
- Search for buried treasure on the beaches of Riven Tides, just make sure you have the right tool for the job and be prepared for unexpected discoveries.
- New Enemy – ARC Turbine
- Expedition Window
- New Items
-
- Epic Gadget – Powered Descender
- Uncommon Throwable – Crash Mat
- Common Deployable – White Flag
- Common Gadget – Dockmaster’s Detector
- New Player Project – Avian Alarm
- Last Resort Event: Earn merits by Collecting ship models and via XP across the different maps to earn rewards
-
- “Wind Sprite” Ship Model
- “Twilight Compass” Ship Model
- “Velocity” Ship Model
- “Sirena Dorata” Ship Model
- “Leviathan’s Crown” Ship Model
- Trials Season 4
- The Solare Set
- The Rachetta Set
- New Augment: Tactical Mk.3 (Smoke)
-
- Dev note: With the addition of another Tactical Augment in this patch it is worth stating that we are aware that some Augments, particularly the Combat Augments, are not performing as well in their roles as we would like. We are working on a general balancing pass for Augments to buff some of those that are underperforming, most especially the Combat Mk. 3 (Flanking) Augment which has yet to find its place to shine. It is also a goal to develop the full roster of Augments to ensure that all categories are well represented.
Be the first to leave a comment