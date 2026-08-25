Metro 2039 krijgt Collector’s Edition met draagbare helm

Nieuws 9 Malvin Schuivens 25 augustus 2026
4A Games onthuld met een kleine teaser de Collector’s Edition voor Metro 2039. Deze helm zal ook showcased worden op de Metro 2039 booth tijdens Gamescom 2026.
Er is wel al bekend dat dit een erg gelimiteerde opgave gaat worden. Binnenin vind je een exclusieve én draagbare Spartan Ranger Helmet. Het is een authentieke replica van de Stranger’s helm, met alle littekens die erop zitten.
”As many of you will know, the Spartan helmet is an important part of METRO lore, iconography and gameplay. With its hinged visor and trademark integrated gas mask elements, the Spartan helmet is an essential survival tool for an irradiated world.
Each one has its own unique qualities, and the Stranger’s helmet is no different. Through its damage detail, scratches and personal customisations, the Stranger’s helmet tells its own story of a post-apocalyptic life marked by untold horrors, trauma, and life-or-death decisions.
This faithful recreation of the Stranger’s helmet will only be available as part of the METRO 2039 Collector’s Edition, which you’ll be able to pre-order later on this year.”
Tagged as:
Collector's edition Metro 2039 spartan helmet
About the author
Gaming journalist met een zwak voor alles wat groots, meeslepend en een beetje duister is. Mijn hart ligt bij MMORPG’s—eindeloze werelden vol lore, grind en epische avonturen waar ik met plezier in verdwijn. Maar ook fantasy en souls-like games weten me keer op keer te grijpen. Naast gamen ben ik een enorme hardware-peripheral fanaat, met een bijzondere obsessie voor toetsenborden. Ik kijk daar net zo kritisch naar als naar een lastige boss fight. Daarnaast ga ik graag in gesprek met ontwikkelaars en duik ik regelmatig in interviews om de verhalen achter de games, films of sterren naar boven te halen.
Sam van de Ven 23 augustus 2026
Nicholas North 21 augustus 2026
Nicholas North 20 augustus 2026
Malvin Schuivens 20 augustus 2026
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